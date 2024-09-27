Watch Now
California electric truck company to open engineering HQ in Phoenix

The company plans to bring 30 new jobs to the Valley
Terraline
PHOENIX — California-based electric truck startup Terraline plans to establish its engineering headquarters in the Valley and create 30 new jobs, the company announced Thursday.

Terraline's engineering headquarters in the Phoenix area will be the “focal point” of development for its Tangra LH1, a Class 8 battery electric truck with a range of more than 500 miles, according to a company announcement.

“Arizona has welcomed Terraline with open arms,” Graham Doorley, founder and CEO of Terraline, said in a statement. “Their business-friendly environment, exceptional engineering talent, and reduced operations costs made moving to Arizona from California an easy choice. I especially want to thank the Arizona Commerce Authority for their continued support of Terraline.”

