Boeing's Mesa operation lands $2.7B Army contract for Apache helicopter support services

The old year was already a big one for the Mesa operation of The Boeing Co., but the last day of 2025 made it roughly $2.7 billion bigger with a new contract from the U.S. Army — its second multibillion-dollar order in as many months.

Under the deal announced Dec. 31, Boeing will provide post-production support services for the Apache attack helicopter, which is produced at the Mesa facility just north of Falcon Field Airport at the intersection of East McDowell and Higley Roads. It is the home of the Apache and Little Bird aircraft, according to the company’s website.

The Pentagon said the support services will cover the Army’s AH-64 Apache fleet to ensure long-term readiness of one of the military branch’s most critical combat aviation assets, according to a report from The Defense Watch.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.