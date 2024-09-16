Blue Sushi Sake Grill set to open in Tempe, plans growth across Valley

Blue Sushi Sake Grill, an Omaha, Nebraska-based sushi restaurant with more than 20 locations across the U.S., is set to make its debut in the Phoenix market later this year.

The Japanese restaurant, the country’s largest sushi restaurant group running a sustainably sourced seafood program in partnership with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, will open its first Arizona restaurant in the Novus Place retail development, adjacent to Arizona State University's Tempe campus.

Besides Blue Sushi, Novus Place will be anchored by three Fox Restaurant Concepts eateries – Flower Child, Blanco Taco Cocina + Cantina and North Italia – as well as Eureka!, Over Easy, The Alley and Nautical Bowls. When complete, Novus Place will span 275,000 square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment options.

