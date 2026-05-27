Blacknight Space launches Arizona accelerator for commercial space startups

A new accelerator program focused on creating and scaling commercial space startups is launching in the Valley.

Tucson-based Blacknight Space recently announced plans for Blacknight Space Labs, a venture accelerator focused on building and quickly scaling early-stage startups across the commercial space economy.

Blacknight Space is the founding sponsor of the accelerator and has a dedicated, independent team operating the program, which is led by managing director Jeremy Gocke, who also recently launched a venture studio for pet care startups.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.