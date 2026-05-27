Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Blacknight Space launches Arizona accelerator for commercial space startups

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Dewetron-Artemis II taking off from Kennedy Space Center
Posted

A new accelerator program focused on creating and scaling commercial space startups is launching in the Valley.

Tucson-based Blacknight Space recently announced plans for Blacknight Space Labs, a venture accelerator focused on building and quickly scaling early-stage startups across the commercial space economy.

Blacknight Space is the founding sponsor of the accelerator and has a dedicated, independent team operating the program, which is led by managing director Jeremy Gocke, who also recently launched a venture studio for pet care startups.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen