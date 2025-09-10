Billionaire Arte Moreno's firm buys 1.5-acre parcel for $11 million

PHOENIX — A firm connected to Arizona-based billionaire Arte Moreno has scooped up a 1.47-acre Phoenix property for $11 million.

The parcel contains a pocket park that rests between a historically significant Chase Bank location at 4401 E. Camelback Road and a commercial center anchored by The Henry, a popular restaurant and meeting spot from Sam Fox’s Fox Restaurant Concepts — which also has its corporate offices in the complex.

The Moreno-affiliated company already owns the commercial center.

Moreno is the owner of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels. He was recently ranked by Forbes at the fifth-richest Arizona resident with a net worth of $5 billion.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.