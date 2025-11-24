Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona names permanent CEO

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona (BBBSAZ) has named Debbie Castillo-Smith as its new permanent CEO after she had served in the role since April on an interim basis.

Castillo-Smith has held various roles with the nonprofit organization since joining it in 2007. Those included recruiting and training volunteers as well as training parents, guardians and staff members.

She also worked directly with matches. The organization works to match children ages 6 to 18 with adult mentors, and Castillo-Smith has herself mentored five girls over the years.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.