Berge Destination at Gateway auto mall gets thumbs up from Mesa

MESA, AZ — More than 120 acres around the emerging State Route 24 are set for an auto mall development.
On June 17, Mesa City Council unanimously approved three measures – a land rezoning, a retail tax incentive and a development agreement resolution – that pave the way for the Berge Destination at Gateway project.
Berge Destination at Gateway is being developed and leased by Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners LLC.
The land is owned by the Berge family, a large auto dealer throughout the Valley.
The project would include auto manufacturers, retail and multifamily units for rent.