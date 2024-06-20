Berge Destination at Gateway auto mall gets thumbs up from Mesa

MESA, AZ — More than 120 acres around the emerging State Route 24 are set for an auto mall development.

On June 17, Mesa City Council unanimously approved three measures – a land rezoning, a retail tax incentive and a development agreement resolution – that pave the way for the Berge Destination at Gateway project.

Berge Destination at Gateway is being developed and leased by Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners LLC.

The land is owned by the Berge family, a large auto dealer throughout the Valley.

The project would include auto manufacturers, retail and multifamily units for rent.

