Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Berge Destination at Gateway auto mall gets thumbs up from Mesa

The auto mall will be located along the new State Route 24
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Auto Mall
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jun 20, 2024

MESA, AZ — More than 120 acres around the emerging State Route 24 are set for an auto mall development.

On June 17, Mesa City Council unanimously approved three measures – a land rezoning, a retail tax incentive and a development agreement resolution – that pave the way for the Berge Destination at Gateway project.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Berge Destination at Gateway is being developed and leased by Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners LLC.

The land is owned by the Berge family, a large auto dealer throughout the Valley.

The project would include auto manufacturers, retail and multifamily units for rent.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen