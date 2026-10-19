Battery energy storage project rebuffed once again by Pinal County

The Pinal County Planning & Zoning Commission has once again voted against the Horseshoe Energy project proposed near the city of Maricopa.

Commissioners voted 5-3 on Oct. 15 for a motion to recommend the denial of amendments necessary for the Horseshoe Energy project to proceed. Epic Star Energy Inc. will approach the commission board at a later date for consideration of a revised plan for the site.

This is now the second time the planned 500-megawatt battery energy storage system and natural gas power plant has been rebuffed by the commission. A series of amendments requested by Horseshoe BESS LLC, a subsidiary of Epic Star Energy Inc., were previously denied on Sept. 17.

The proposed site sits 10 miles southwest of the city of Maricopa, in an unincorporated area known as Hidden Valley. The land is owned by Desert Leasing LLC.

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