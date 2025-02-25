Avondale seeks developers for downtown mixed-use project

AVONDALE, AZ — The city of Avondale is seeking experienced developers for a mix of uses in its emerging downtown, The BLVD.

It posted a request for proposals on Feb. 5 for a timely and "dynamic, vibrant" commercial property featuring walkable entertainment, high-quality restaurants, retail and office on 16 acres at Van Buren Street and Avondale Boulevard.

Ideally, the project would serve as a gateway for the city and nearby Phoenix Raceway including an "engaging experience" for fans, as well as community gathering spaces and pedestrian-oriented amenities.

The 16 acres includes four parcels of city-owned land. Developers can submit proposals for any number of those parcels. The city prefers to work with a developer through development and purchase and sale agreements.

