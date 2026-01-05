Avondale moves forward with river corridor planning as part of 50-mile Rio Reimagined initiative

The city of Avondale is looking for a firm to lead the planning of two major river corridors — the Gila River and Agua Fria River — according to a request for proposals released by the city.

It’s part of the wider Rio Reimagined project, which seeks to revitalize and preserve a more than 50-mile area crossing through metro Phoenix across multiple jurisdictions on both the west and east sides of the Valley.

The Gila River merges with the Salt River in Avondale, and the firm selected to lead planning efforts will have a couple of key tasks. Those include identifying land parcels for annexation and acquisition, coming up with estimated costs and potential funding sources, and developing an implementation timeline.

