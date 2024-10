The city of Avondale has found its next economic development director in another West Valley municipality.

Jennifer Stein, the current economic development director for Peoria, has been offered the same role in Avondale following the resignation of economic development and tourism director Ken Chapa.

Chapa left in June for an opportunity to lead the city of San Bernardino's economic development department in California. He had served in Avondale for nearly five years.

