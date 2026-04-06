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Arteris Bio moves into UA Tech Park as it advances topical skin technology

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TUCSON, AZ — A life sciences company founded in California has relocated to Arizona, where it plans to accelerate its advanced topical technologies for skin health and microcirculation.

Arteris Bio has moved into a 1,500-square-foot laboratory and office space in the University of Arizona Tech Park in Tucson. The company is led by founder and CEO Bruce Register, who has more than 30 years of experience in scientific research, global pharmaceutical leadership, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Arteris Bio’s relocation to Tucson and UA Tech Park was driven in part by the area’s “exceptional environment” for life sciences companies and a capital-efficient path for building and scaling businesses, Register said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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