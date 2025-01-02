Watch Now
Arizona’s new minimum wage will double the federal rate in 2025

Arizona’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1 for the ninth year in a row.

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, the minimum wage in Arizona became $14.70 an hour, a 35-cent increase from 2024’s $14.35, according to the Industrial Commission of Arizona. The increase is directly tied to the 2.5% increase in inflation from August 2023 to August 2024.

With the increase, Arizona’s minimum wage is now more than double the federal minimum wage of $7.25, which has been in place since 2009.

