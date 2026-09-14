Arizona's minimum wage set to increase in 2027 due to rising inflation

Arizona’s minimum wage will increase in 2027, based off data released Friday morning from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The latest Consumer Price Index report showed inflation increasing 3.4% from August 2025 to August 2026, which means Arizona’s minimum wage will similarly adjust 3.4% to $15.65 per hour at the beginning to 2027.

The price of gas, which is increased dramatically because of the Iran War, was the main driver of the jump in the annual inflation rate.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.