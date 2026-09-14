Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsBusiness

Actions

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase in 2027 due to rising inflation

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Money
Posted

Arizona’s minimum wage will increase in 2027, based off data released Friday morning from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The latest Consumer Price Index report showed inflation increasing 3.4% from August 2025 to August 2026, which means Arizona’s minimum wage will similarly adjust 3.4% to $15.65 per hour at the beginning to 2027.

The price of gas, which is increased dramatically because of the Iran War, was the main driver of the jump in the annual inflation rate.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo