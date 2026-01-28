Arizona ranks 7th for US population growth despite sharp slowdown from previous year

Population growth slowed significantly across the United States between 2024 and 2025, thanks largely to a sharp drop in net international migration, the latest report from the U.S. Census Bureau shows.

That trend held true in Arizona, as well, according to the Census Bureau’s Vintage 2025 population estimates released Tuesday. Even so, the Grand Canyon State remained one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, ranking No. 7 in the nation for numeric growth and No. 8 in the nation for percentage growth.

The new figures show Arizona’s population as of July 1, 2025, to be 7,623,818, which was 67,394 more people than a year earlier — or 0.9% more. In raw numbers, only Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina and Washington added more people during that time period.

