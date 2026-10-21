Arizona family that founded Big League Wiffle Ball acquires the original Wiffle Ball Inc.

The Arizona family that founded Big League Wiffle Ball has acquired The Wiffle Ball Inc. — the original company that invented and produced the wiffle ball.

Jordan Rose, president and CEO of Scottsdale-based Rose Law Group PC, will serve as chairman of the board of the Shelton, Connecticut-based manufacturer.

Her two sons, Logan Rose, a 20-year-old sophomore at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, will lead the company, while his 17-year-old brother, Carson Rose, will become chief growth officer.

The manufacturing plant and its 15 employees will remain in Connecticut, and former president David Mullany and his brother vice president Stephen Mullany will remain as advisers to guide the transition. They are the third generation to lead the company their grandfather founded in 1953.

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