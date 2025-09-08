Arizona delegation to visit Taiwan, strengthening ties in high-tech sectors and workforce development

A delegation of dozens of business, academic and other community leaders will be joining the Arizona Commerce Authority next week for a visit to Taiwan with an eye on workforce development and collaboration, the ACA said on Sept. 5.

The visit runs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10. Among the more than 50 participants from Arizona will be ACA President and CEO Sandra Watson, along with Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry President and CEO Danny Seiden. Others are representing universities and community colleges, municipalities, utility companies and other economic development organizations.

This will be the ACA’s third delegation trip to Taiwan this year, with a previous visit in March including Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs. She met with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, who said at the time that Arizona would become a paragon for high-tech collaboration with Taiwan.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.