Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Arizona delegation to visit Taiwan, strengthening ties in high-tech sectors and workforce development

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Taiwan flag (1).jpg
Posted

A delegation of dozens of business, academic and other community leaders will be joining the Arizona Commerce Authority next week for a visit to Taiwan with an eye on workforce development and collaboration, the ACA said on Sept. 5.

The visit runs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10. Among the more than 50 participants from Arizona will be ACA President and CEO Sandra Watson, along with Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry President and CEO Danny Seiden. Others are representing universities and community colleges, municipalities, utility companies and other economic development organizations.

This will be the ACA’s third delegation trip to Taiwan this year, with a previous visit in March including Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs. She met with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, who said at the time that Arizona would become a paragon for high-tech collaboration with Taiwan.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen