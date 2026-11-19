American Airlines⁠ (Nasdaq: AAL) will expand and refresh all three of its Admirals Club lounges in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

CEO Robert Isom announced the planned renovations Wednesday in Phoenix.

“We plan to expand and enhance our existing lounges in Phoenix, and this is before the new West Terminal,” Isom said. “That added space and seating will allow us to deliver an upgraded service [and] new amenities, especially beverage offerings.”

American Airlines is set to move its operations from Sky Harbor’s Terminal 4 to the new West Terminal, but that project won’t be up and running until 2033 and the demand for club space is so high now that Isom said the investment in expanded clubs at Sky Harbor is a necessity.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

