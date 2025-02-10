$24M Scottsdale estate boasts Michael Jordan sneaker museum, golf practice area

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 21,410-square-foot mansion in north Scottsdale with a secret underground NBA-level gym is listed for $23.5 million.

NBA legends Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges are among more than 60 NBA players who have honed their skills at this basketball court that's 15 feet underneath the residence built within the prestigious Prado Estates.

The gym features a professional scoreboard, locker room with five bathrooms, a viewing loft and private parking.

Upstairs, the home features the Jordan Room, a museum-quality display of 290 Michael Jordan sneakers valued at $400,000 — included in the sale. The home also includes a golf simulator and movie theater.

The 4.4-acre estate also includes a nine-hole putting green, five chipping pads and practice ranges from 10 to 65 yards. Also in the backyard are two resort-style pools and separate spa.

