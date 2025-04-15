23 Arizona small cities rank among best in US to start a business

The old adage that “It's better to be a big fish in a small pond than a small fish in a big pond” has a ring of truth for businesses in small cities, including those in the Grand Canyon State. Arizona has nearly two dozen small cities ranked among the best in the nation to start a business, all in the top 50%.

That’s according to a report from WalletHub, a personal finance website and mobile app that offers free services to help users improve their financial health.

The top five Arizona cities in the nation to start a business are Prescott (No. 49), Prescott Valley (No. 86), Flagstaff (No. 190), Florence (No. 196), and Buckeye (No. 212). Their overall scores were 54.36, 52.9, 50.8, 50.71, and 50.5, respectively. This is in comparison to St. George, Utah, which topped the national list scoring 64.61 points overall. St. George ranked among the top cities in the country for both startups per capita and growth in the number of small businesses — nearly 46% between 2016 and 2022.

