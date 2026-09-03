Arizona traffic deaths decline for third consecutive year

PHOENIX — Traffic deaths declined across Arizona for the third year in a row, but newly released data shows the state’s roads remain among the deadliest in the country.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recorded 118,052 crashes and 1,156 traffic deaths in 2025. Compared with the previous year, crashes declined by 4.4% and fatalities fell by 5.2%.

“Traffic fatalities in Arizona fell for the third year in a row in 2025. The number of crashes also went down as well,” ADOT spokesperson Kelsey Mo said.

The improvement comes as Arizona’s roads become increasingly crowded. ADOT says the state has added more than one million licensed drivers during the past decade.

Traffic deaths reached a record high in 2022, when more than 1,300 people were killed on Arizona roads. Fatalities have declined each year since then, although the latest total remains near historic highs.

“Behind all of those statistics are real lives,” Mo said.

The 1,156 deaths recorded in 2025 amount to an average of three people killed on Arizona roads every day.

ADOT says driver behavior continues to play a major role in deadly crashes. Speeding was a factor in crashes that resulted in 367 deaths, while alcohol impairment contributed to 334 fatalities. Another 320 people killed were not using a safety device such as a seat belt or helmet. Some of those fatal crashes had a combination of factors.

Adam Klepp Intersection of 20th Street and Indian School Road.

Alcohol-related deaths dropped by 11.2%, from 376 in 2024 to 334 in 2025. However, alcohol was still involved in 28% of all fatal crashes.

Motorcyclist fatalities also declined by 11%, falling from 218 in 2024 to 194 in 2025.

“And it should be a reminder for all of us that we can make better decisions behind the wheel,” Mo said.

Police departments across the Valley have also increased enforcement targeting dangerous behaviors such as speeding and running red lights.

“I hope it changes the driving behavior,” Glendale Police Officer Brian Schlingman said during a recent traffic enforcement operation. “My ultimate goal with enforcement is to make sure people are driving safely.”

Despite three consecutive years of improvement, Arizona still has the 10th-highest traffic death rate in the country. The state recorded approximately 16.2 deaths for every 100,000 residents, compared with a national average of 11.5.

Local roads accounted for more deaths than the state highway system. ADOT recorded 709 fatalities on local roads, compared with 447 on state highways. Urban areas also recorded more traffic deaths than rural areas.

Distracted driving remains another concern. At least 8,151 drivers involved in Arizona crashes last year were reported to have been distracted. ADOT cautions that the actual number is likely higher because distraction can be difficult to prove or may not be admitted by a driver.

“Even one death is one too many, and ADOT cannot reduce crashes on our own,” Mo said. “Everyone has a responsibility to keep themselves and other drivers safe so we make it to our final destinations.”

