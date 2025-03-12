AM Roundup: Winter storms, water resource lawsuit, affordable spring break ideas

We're seeing a few lingering showers after a soggy night as another winter storm rolls through the state!

We're staying on top of the latest rain and snowfall from across the Valley and state, and the latest news for Wednesday, March 12, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Brief break before next winter storm brings more rain and snow

Our first winner storm is gradually moving out, though a few lingering showers are still possible this morning.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, with highs reaching the mid-70s.

Arizona Department of Child Safety officials say they have opened a licensing inquiry into the Mesa group home where Emily Pike was living when she was reported missing.

Weeks later, the 14-year-old was found dismembered off U.S. 60 northeast of Globe.

On Wednesday, Gila County Sheriff's Office officials announced they are still searching for the person that killed the teen. All of this follows multiple walks, vigils, and even artwork created to honor Pike.

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix that happened on February 27.

The man, 36-year-old Aaron Hornedo, was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

According to court paperwork, surveillance video captured the crash, where a white sedan with a license plate clearly showing hit Hornedo and drove away. Hornedo was crossing in a crosswalk at the time but had a red do not cross signal, according to the video of the crash.

Officers drove around the area and eventually located the same car with severe front-end damage at a nearby Circle K.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, told police she was at the Circle K to meet a mobile windshield repairman to fix the damage.

The Arizona Legislature’s Republican leadership and a homebuilders group are suing the state water department over a groundwater rule for developers.

The Department of Water Resources regulation permits developers to build where groundwater is the only water source – areas that are otherwise under a building moratorium instituted by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

“We're really again allowing homebuilding to go forward, which is important, but we're doing it in a responsible way,” Director Tom Buschatzke told ABC15 on Tuesday.

With the kids on vacation and the beautiful weather outside, it’s prime time to make some memories!

From new attractions around the Valley, classic kids movies, or an Explorer Pass, we've gathered all kinds of fun, cost-effective ways to have fun this spring break.

