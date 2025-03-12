MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Brief break before next winter storm brings more rain and snow

PHOENIX — One storm is moving out, but an even stronger system is on the way. A powerful storm will sweep through Arizona on Thursday, bringing another round of strong winds, rain, and snow.

Thursday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day, urging you to prepare for potential travel disruptions and impacts on outdoor activities.

The first storm is still producing light to moderate rain and mountain snow showers, but it will exit the state by midday.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect until midday Wednesday for elevations above 7,000 feet along the Mogollon Rim, where an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected.

Then, the next storm arrives. Thursday’s system will be stronger, bringing widespread strong winds and blowing dust ahead of the rain and snow.

Wind Advisories take effect across much of central and southern Arizona, including the Valley, with gusts of 40-45 mph. These winds could make driving hazardous, especially for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust in desert areas may briefly reduce visibility to under a mile. Use extra caution.

Early estimates suggest up to 0.25 inches of rain in parts of the Valley and 8 to 12 inches of snow in Flagstaff. Snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet by midnight Friday, potentially bringing accumulating snow to the mountains just north and east of the Valley.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday morning for elevations above 6,000 feet along the Mogollon Rim and Kaibab Plateau. These areas could see 3 to 13 inches of snow with wind gusts exceeding 50 mph.

Looking ahead, another quick moving system could clip northern Arizona on Saturday, keeping rain and snow chances in the forecast through the weekend. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer!

