Woman arrested after hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian near 35th and Peoria avenues

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix that happened on February 27, 2025.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th and Peoria avenues just after 6 a.m. for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers arrived and found a man had been hit by a car, and that the driver had left the scene of the crash.

The man, 36-year-old Aaron Hornedo, was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

According to court paperwork, surveillance video captured the crash, where a white sedan with a license plate clearly showing hit Hornedo and drove away.

Hornedo was crossing in a crosswalk at the time but had a red do not cross signal, according to the video of the crash.

Officers drove around the area and eventually located the same car with severe front-end damage at a nearby Circle K.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, said she thought she hit a bicycle, had pulled over nearby, but said it was too dark to see anything. She told police she was at the Circle K to meet a mobile windshield repairman to fix the damage. When asked if she thought it was necessary at any point to contact police, she reportedly said no.

She was arrested at the Circle K and faces one count of leaving the scene of a deadly crash.