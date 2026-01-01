Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
AM Roundup: Wet start to 2026, Chandler park assault, what to expect from AZ lawmakers this year

Happy New Year! We're kicking off 2026 with wet weather, cleaning the slate for the year ahead!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for January 1, 2026; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Chance of rain continues as we ring in the new year!

We’re starting the new year with rain moving through the Valley. A few spots could see around a tenth of an inch through this morning. Behind the rain, temperatures cool off a bit, keeping highs in the upper 60s.

Valley man loses thousands of dollars to elaborate law enforcement impersonation scam

A Valley father says he lost thousands of dollars to scammers who posed as law enforcement and took the unusual step of meeting him in person to collect the money, marking a concerning escalation in scams targeting Arizona residents.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, sat down with the Let ABC15 Know team to talk about his experience with the hope of helping prevent this from happening to anyone else.

He says it all started with a phone call from someone claiming to be Detective Sean Williams with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department. The caller said the victim had failed to appear for a federal subpoena, and a bench warrant had been issued for his arrest.

What to expect from Arizona lawmakers in 2026

Arizona state lawmakers have already filed more than 200 bills for the upcoming legislative session.

The legislation includes bills on elections, groundwater, infrastructure and cryptocurrency bills.

And 11 ballot measures have been proposed so far, including:

PD: Suspect sought after woman assaulted by unknown man at Chandler park

Chandler police are investigating a reported assault at a neighborhood park over the weekend.

The incident reportedly occurred around 6:30 a.m. on December 27, at Windmills West Park near McClintock and Ray roads.

According to police, a woman said she was grabbed from behind and assaulted before losing consciousness.

The victim was treated for injuries at the scene.

Police say the suspect is an unknown man who has not yet been located.

Water pipeline to open New Year’s Day in Rio Verde Foothills 

After years of uncertainty over their water supply, Rio Verde Foothills residents will have a permanent solution starting Thursday.

EPCOR Utilities Inc. will open its new water filling station off 176th Street on January 1, 2026, at 7 a.m.

The community, northeast of Scottsdale, was cut off by the city in 2023, after being warned for years that this could happen under a drought contingency plan.

ABC15's Jamie Warren will have more on this story today on ABC15 Mornings.

