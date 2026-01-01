MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Chance of rain continues as we ring in the new year!

PHOENIX — Rain is moving through Arizona as we ring in the new year!

This storm could affect the morning commute, so Thursday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as a reminder to take action and travel with a little more caution.

Here in the Valley, we could see a tenth of an inch of rain in some neighborhoods on New Year's Day.

Up north, snow levels will stay high at 9,000 and 10,000 feet, so only the highest peaks will see any. Even in Flagstaff, this storm will bring mostly rain.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees, bringing Valley highs down into the upper 60s on New Year’s Day.

There's a slight chance of a few lingering showers into early Friday, then this storm system will clear out.

We are tracking a couple more weak storms that could bring chances for spotty showers back as early as Monday. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.02" (-0.01" from average)

__________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

