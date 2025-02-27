AM Roundup: Weather changes, council meeting arrest, the rising cost of dying

Good Thursday morning! Temperatures are finally starting to drop a few degrees as we inch closer to the weekend!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Feb. 27, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Gusty winds pick up today!

Winds are picking up and temperatures are finally starting to drop, but highs will still be running above average today.

Expect sunshine, breezy conditions, and highs in the mid-80s.

Overnight lows will dip into the 50s.

For Rebekah Massie, sometimes it still doesn’t feel real.

“I honestly don’t have words to describe it,” she said. “Because it still seems very fake.”

Her arrest on August 20 was captured on video and made national headlines.

On that day, an officer hauled Massie out of a Surprise City Council meeting on orders from the mayor and police chief.

Why?

She criticized the city’s attorney during public comment, violating a long-standing policy that prohibited speakers from badmouthing employees at council meetings.

Durant’s, the well-known steakhouse in Phoenix, has new ownership.

The restaurant, located near Central Avenue and Thomas Road, announced on its website that brothers Mike and Jeffrey Mastro and their father Dennis Mastro have purchased Durant’s Steakhouse and ‘are excited to celebrate Durant’s 75th anniversary with the beginning of the next chapter in this legendary restaurant’s story.’

The Mastros are known restaurateurs in Arizona and own the Valley’s Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44 and Ocean 44.

Families searching for justice, from just a few weeks to many decades, came together in South Phoenix Wednesday night to combat violence in their neighborhoods.

People packed Broadway Missionary Baptist Church to create a dialogue between victims of violence, the Phoenix Police Department, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, community advocates and local pastors.

“Our blood is just the same as everybody else's. It's screaming up from the ground, and we need to have some of these cases closed,” Rev. Roland Pierce said.

The rising cost of dying: How Arizona families can prepare

Losing a loved one is an emotional and financial burden, with funeral costs continuing to rise. In 2023, the median price for a casket and burial funeral reached $8,300—a 5.8% increase from $7,848 in 2021, according to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA). Meanwhile, the median cost of a funeral with cremation rose 8.1% to $6,280 over the same period.

For families struggling to afford final arrangements, Maricopa County offers up to $1,200 in funeral assistance for those who qualify. However, interim Human Services Director Jason Matthews acknowledges that the amount only covers the bare minimum.

"The process of just trying to bury that individual can turn into a financial burden," Matthews said. "It can either make them break for other bills or cause a tremendous amount of stress."

See the full story from reporter Adam Mintzer today on ABC15 Mornings.