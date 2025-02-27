MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Gusty winds pick up today!

PHOENIX — Breezes are kicking up today as a weak storm system moves east of Arizona, bringing a slight dip in temperatures.

Gusts in the Valley will peak between 25 and 30 mph, but it’ll be even windier east of the metro. A Wind Advisory is in effect this morning for parts of eastern Maricopa and southern Pinal counties, where gusts could reach up to 45 mph.

If you’re driving, especially in a high-profile vehicle, be prepared for some tricky conditions. Strong winds could also stir up dust and sand in the desert, briefly cutting visibility to under a mile in some areas.

Another weak system rolls in late Friday into Saturday, keeping the breeze going and cooling us down a bit more.

Even with these changes, this February will go down as one of the warmest on record, with highs in the mid 80s through the end of the month. By Sunday, we’ll drop into the 70s, which is closer to normal for this time of year.

A few isolated showers may pop up in the high country and northeast Arizona, but the Valley stays dry through the weekend.

Looking ahead, a stronger storm system arrives Monday, bringing a chance for some rain in the Valley and snow in the high country. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.67" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

