AM Roundup: Weather changes ahead, Eagles defeat Chiefs, Scottsdale safety improvements

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! What did you think of last night's Super Bowl LIX? If you're waking up a little tired from game day festivities, get out and enjoy today's gorgeous weather to give you a boost!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, Feb. 10, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - A warm Monday ahead then changes arrive for Arizona

It will be nice and warm today with temperatures well above normal. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day with a high of 80º in Phoenix.

By tomorrow, changes will come our way, with the first of two storms bringing a chance of showers to the Valley and a big drop in temperatures.

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, running out the clock to a comfortable 40-22 win in Super Bowl 59.

The Eagles led 24-0 at halftime, with the highlights including a 38-yard pick-6 by birthday boy Cooper DeJean, Jalen Hurts' TD pass to A.J. Brown and a whole lot of pressure on Patrick Mahomes' by Philadelphia's pass rushers.

Melissa Catalano was 15 years old when she was sent to an all-girl behavioral health facility for troubled teens located in the mountains of Prescott Valley, according to the lawsuit.

“They would brag about what they would do to me,” she said.

Catalano is now one of 13 alleged victims who claim they were sexually assaulted or abused by staff at Mingus Mountain Academy, in the 55-page complaint.

Lawsuit alleges ‘horrific sexual abuse’ at Arizona facility for troubled teens

In the City of Scottsdale, the intersection of Chaparral and Hayden roads is right next to two major parks. On the Green Belt trail, walkers, joggers, and bicyclists had to cross the busy streets to get to the other side of the path.

Now, a third underpass project is completed, and everyone can continue on the trail without ever having to cross the surface streets.

“We’ve been watching and waiting for when this would open," Shelby Rainey said. "And this is my first time navigating it and I’m very excited.”

ComicXUSA announced Saturday that the Desert Ridge location in Phoenix will be closing at the end of the month.

In a post on Instagram, the company announced that the doors will close on February 23rd.

"We can't thank you enough for your support, your laughter, and the countless memories we've created together," the company said in a post. "From family dinners to birthday celebrations, from casual visits to epic nights out — you've made ComicX a truly special place, and we are forever grateful."