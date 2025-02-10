MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry for now but BIG changes coming our way

PHOENIX — Warm and dry start to the week as temperatures remain well above average with partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are expected this afternoon.

Winds are expected to begin to pick up today across Northern Arizona, along the Mogollon Rim and eastern Arizona.

This will only amplify into Tuesday as our first storm system moves in. Gusts are expected to range between 30 to 50 mph.

A Fire Weather Watch for the Safford area is in place for Tuesday as low humidity, high winds and warm temperatures continue.

The first weak storm system will drop into northern Arizona late Tuesday night and sweep through all day Wednesday.

This will cool temperatures down across the state.

The latest model runs do bring some snow to Northern Arizona down the Rim and into the White Mountains. Snow levels will drop to about 4,000 feet Wednesday morning and rise to nearly 5,000 in the evening.

As of right now, totals will be around 1-2 inches with some isolated higher totals on higher peaks.

Then, a stronger storm will approach our state toward the end of next week. This system is a bit warmer but will still keep temperatures cool and bring a chance for even more snow showers in the High Country and some rain in the Valley.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0,01" (-1.09" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

