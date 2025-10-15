AM Roundup: Veterans fear Gilbert road project, animal rescue damaged in storms, temperatures dropping

Good Wednesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, Oct. 15; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Temperatures dropping across Arizona

Cooler air is settling in today and sticking around through the rest of the week. Highs across the Valley will drop into the upper 70s for the first time since May, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

An Arizona lawmaker wants to make school superintendents easier for the public to review after an ABC15 investigation into top school administrators’ salaries and perks.

ABC15’s investigation in September looked at superintendent contracts for 84 Arizona public school districts. Our reporting found most superintendents received thousands of dollars of extra compensation like car allowances, performance bonuses, lump-sum stipends, and tax-deferred retirement accounts, in addition to state pensions.

After calculating base salary and maximum perk potential, about a dozen superintendents can make more than $300,000 a year.

“I think the public should know what is the total compensation package of the top leader of a district,” said state Representative Matt Gress, a Phoenix Republican who chairs the House Education Committee.

Gress, who is also a former school board member, said superintendent contracts are often negotiated in closed-door executive sessions.

“As long as we keep that multi-page, small, fine print contract secret, then our leaders won't have to answer for a pretty big decision that they're making,” Gress said.

Arizona lawmaker will propose transparency rules for school superintendent pay

A proposal to realign Ash Street in Gilbert near American Legion Post 39 has raised concerns among local veterans and community members who fear the project could jeopardize their ability to serve veterans and the wider Gilbert community.

Frank Banaszewski, post commander of American Legion Post 39, said the plan calls for removing all public parking adjacent to the post, including spaces used by disabled veterans. The property is owned by the town, which presented the proposal to Post leadership, seeking input. Banaszewski said the group requested an alternate alignment but received limited flexibility.

We have many disabled vets, including those from the Afghan War, Vietnam War, and Korean War, who rely on these spaces,” Banaszewski said. “Without them, they would be forced to walk a quarter mile in extreme heat, which just isn’t feasible.”

The post serves as a hub for veterans’ services and community outreach, offering affordable meals and hosting fundraisers that benefit local causes. Banaszewski said the potential loss of parking and increased traffic from the proposed roadway could disrupt those efforts. Post 39 raises money for projects such as providing Christmas gifts to more than 100 children in the local school district, hosting concerts, and sponsoring youth groups like the Boy Scouts and the area’s only chess club.

Members of Post 39 plan to attend Tuesday night's Town Council meeting to voice their concerns and urge officials to reconsider the road alignment.

Gilbert veterans fear road project could disrupt lifeline for those who served

Just months ago, Arizona Small Dog Rescue moved into its new location after outgrowing its aging facility in Phoenix. Now, the rescue has even more work to do thanks to Monday’s storms.

The nonprofit animal rescue organization moved into the location near Rural and Guadalupe roads in May.

When a strong storm and microburst slammed down on an area in Tempe, it caused exterior damage to several businesses and homes, including Arizona Small Dog Rescue.

The organization says its main shade structure, fences, exercise pens, and more were severely damaged. A tree was also uprooted and downed in the parking lot.

This comes after other storm activity caused damage to the facility in August.

Due to the damage and the amount of work that needs to be done, Arizona Small Dog Rescue says it will be closed to the public for several days.

Arizona Small Dog Rescue's new Tempe location damaged in Monday's storms

Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli started 18 years ago in Chandler. Since then, it's been teaching Mexican folklórico dances to people of all ages, from as young as 18 months to as old as 67 years, according to Vanessa Ramirez, the artistic director and founder.

Ramirez recalls starting at Snyder Recreation Center in Chandler, initially hesitant due to a busy schedule.

“I thought, there’s no way, you know. I'm a working mom, and all the other activities my daughter has going on, [and] my career,” said Ramirez to ABC15 in a sit-down interview.

Nonetheless, she agreed to run a four-week summer program, which quickly grew from five to more than 30 children and eventually expanded into two sessions. Over the years, she has worked with hundreds of students and seen the program's continued growth.

Eighteen years later, the dance group continues to bring vibrant colors to each performance while honoring the rich traditions behind them.

When asked what her students learn through this process, and what audiences in the Valley experience when they attend a performance, Ramirez replied, “For me, education is really important. So, you know, a lot of the obviously, the little ones, right? They want to, they want to wear the makeup, they want to wear the earrings and the skirts and twirl around. But for me, it was always important, and still is, that my dancers know what it is that they're dancing."

Meet the woman who keeps Mexican heritage alive through Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli