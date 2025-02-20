AM Roundup: Valley woman speaks after being rescued in fiery crash, Marana plane crash kills two

Good Thursday morning! One more day until the weekend!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, February 20; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Spring warmth arrives as Spring Training kicks off!

Spring training kicks off today, and the valley will certainly feel like it! Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s through the week and into the weekend, nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

On Wednesday, ABC15 spoke exclusively with the woman who was trapped in the burning truck on US 60 on Tuesday. We spoke to her after she saw the video of her rescue on ABC15's social media.

Through tears, Aymee Ruiz recalled the moments before Chandler Officer Brian Larison and an off-duty firefighter quickly jumped into action to help her get out of her burning truck.

"I thought I was going to burn alive in there," said Ruiz. "It was so hard just living in that kind of fear and having to depend on others to try and rescue you."

Ruiz and the team at ABC15 Arizona are now working to connect them as she believes those two first responders are her angels.

DPS tells ABC15 the investigation remains ongoing, it is unclear if the driver of the cement truck will face any charges.

Sloan Park, the home of the Chicago Cubs, is bringing a taste of Chicago to Mesa with new food items for this year's spring training season!

ABC15 spoke with Executive Chef, Chris Myers who gave us a first look at the new items coming to the park this year.

New food items on the roster: Cubs Helmet Nachos, Southwest Helmet Nachos, Chicago Dog, Pork Wings and Waffle Fries, Patty Melt, Bratwurst, and the Chicago Wrap.

Two people are dead after two planes collided mid-air Wednesday morning at an airport in southern Arizona.

The crash occurred at Marana Regional Airport, outside Tucson.

Marana Police Department officials say both planes were occupied and at least two people have died. The victims have not been identified.

Chandler Unified School District says it’s the first K-12 district in the nation to offer access to a Google-sponsored cybersecurity clinic.

The clinic is done in partnership with the University of Arizona and about 100 students have signed up to be a part of it.

Students do this clinic on their own time and once they’re finished with the clinic, they’ll be able to leave with an industry certification.

The field is short a few hundred thousand workers, and Google does offer the course for others who may be interested if they’re not in Chandler Unified.