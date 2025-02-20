MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Spring warmth arrives as Spring Training kicks off!

PHOENIX — Spring Training kicks off today, and the Valley will certainly feel like spring!

If you're heading to a game, be sure to stay hydrated and apply plenty of sunscreen. With the UV index peaking right around first pitch, it’ll take just 30 to 45 minutes for sunburns to set in.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s this week and into the weekend, nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

A weak storm system passing east of the state will bring breezy conditions to the Valley and gusty winds to the high country, where places like Flagstaff could see peak gusts of 35 mph.

By the weekend, high pressure will build over the Desert Southwest, pushing temperatures even higher. We’ll be well into the 80s by early next week, and there’s even a chance we hit our first 90-degree day of the year!

Typically, Phoenix doesn’t see its first 90 until late March, so if it happens, it would be the earliest in nearly a decade.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.41" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

