AM Roundup: Valley crime trends, serial rapist plea deal, Brissett in for Murray

PHOENIX — Happy Wednesday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, November 5; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Temperatures start dropping in the Valley

Our dry and quiet forecast continues this afternoon. With no rain in sight, we expect a high of 88º today in Phoenix, accompanied by an overnight low of 62º.

Afternoon temperatures will cool slightly by the end of the week.

A UPS cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday evening, killing at least seven people and injuring several more, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, UPS Flight 2976 went down around 5:15 p.m. local time after departing the airport. Beshear said two businesses were hit when the plane crashed, and two employees are missing.

"First responders are onsite and working hard to extinguish the fire and continue the investigation," Beshear said. "Air monitoring assets have been deployed, and we are working to keep the public informed and keep folks in the area safe."

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu when it crashed. The cause remains under investigation.

UPS plane crashes after takeoff from Louisville airport

Maricopa County prosecutors have offered a plea deal to accused serial rapist James Estep, according to court records.

Estep recently filed court paperwork asking to "remove his current legal counsel." The judge approved the request, pushing the trial date until February.

Court filings also show "a plea offer has been extended." Right now, it's unclear what prosecutors are offering in that plea deal.

Estep was indicted in August 2023 on 30 felony counts, including 20 counts of sexual assault. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said attacks on multiple alleged victims happened from 2018 to August 2023 in Phoenix, Mesa, and Tempe. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors offer plea deal in case against alleged Valley serial rapist

Violent crime in the Valley is trending down for the first half of the year, according to Arizona's Department of Public Safety's reporting site.

Valley law enforcement agencies reported 10,121 violent crimes from January to June of this past year.

That's an 8% decline from the year prior and a 12% drop from the peak in 2022.

The largest drop was in Tempe, where the police department is reporting 21% fewer violent crimes compared to 2024.

Violent crime in the Valley down for the first half of 2025

Jacoby Brissett's excellent quarterback play has given the Arizona Cardinals' season new life.

The veteran backup will get at least one more week to keep it going.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday that Brissett will start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday while franchise quarterback Kyler Murray continues to recover from a foot injury. Gannon didn't rule Murray out for the Seahawks game, but said announcing a starter gives the team some clarity during preparation.

“Jacoby will start and Kyler will keep working on his health,” Gannon said. “I do like what the offense is doing right now. We've operated well.”