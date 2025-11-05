Jacoby Brissett to start as Cardinals QB Sunday, Kyler Murray to remain sidelined with injury

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals have announced that Jacoby Brissett will start as quarterback on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Tuesday, head coach Jonathan Gannon agreed that Brissett has played well enough to be the starter following a 27-17 win against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

“As relates to the quarterback in Seattle, Jacoby will start.. And Kyler will keep working on his health bucket. I do like what the offense is doing right now, we’ve operated well and we’ll go from there,” Gannon said.

Gannon went on to say he likes what Brissett and the offense is doing while Kyler Murray is out with a foot injury.

Brissett threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in another game with Murray sidelined on Monday.

Brissett made his third consecutive start after the week began with expectations that Murray could return, coming off the team's open week.

Instead, the Cardinals pivoted to Brissett, with Gannon saying Murray wasn't quite ready. Arizona (3-5) won for just the second time in the past 18 games when Murray didn't take at least five snaps or sat out entirely.

“Nothing's changed,” Gannon said both times he was asked if Brissett had done enough to become the starter.

Murray — the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 — is 9-0 at AT&T Stadium, with state championships as a high school quarterback, two Big 12 titles with Oklahoma and a pair of victories over the Cowboys.

Well, Brissett is now 1-0 as a starter against Dallas.

“I don’t get into that stuff, man,” Brissett said when asked if he had done enough to replace Murray. “I’m just trying to go out here and win games and be a good teammate. And do the best I can when I get my opportunities. That’s all I can ask for.”

The Cardinals started the season 2-0 before losing five in a row by a total of 13 points. Gannon's first win as a head coach was against the Cowboys two years ago — part of a 1-8 start.

“I’m looking at my watch, and I don’t remember the last time we won,” Gannon said. “It falls on me. At the bye, I was sitting in the shower, thinking about, ‘How did I let this happen?’ Everybody in there takes that attitude.”

The Cardinals play the Seattle Seahawks at 2pm on Sunday.