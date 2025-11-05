WATCH: Violent crime in the Valley down for the first half of 2025

PHOENIX — Violent crime in the Valley is trending down for the first half of the year, according to Arizona's Department of Public Safety's reporting site.

Valley law enforcement agencies reported 10,121 violent crimes from January to June of this past year. That's an 8% decline from the year prior and a 12% drop from the peak in 2022.

The largest drop was in Tempe, where the police department is reporting 21% fewer violent crimes compared to 2024. The Valley's largest department, Phoenix, is posting a 9% decline.

