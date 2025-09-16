AM Roundup: Two Arizona firefighters killed in crash, Kyrene parents to protest school closures

PHOENIX — It's Tuesday, and the end of summer is in sight! We're hot for the next couple of days, but monsoon storm chances will return later this week, and that will bring cooler temperatures!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, September 16; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Hot and dry today, but storm chances back soon!

High pressure is building in, keeping our forecast hot and dry for another day. Valley highs will climb to around 105º this afternoon before gradually dropping later this week.

A Navajo County city is mourning the loss of two firefighters who were killed in a crash on Sunday night.

According to the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District in Show Low, two firefighters who were on duty in an ambulance were killed in a collision along State Route 260.

Arizona Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the crash, says the crash occurred around 10 p.m. near milepost 319, which is between Heber-Overgaard and Show Low.

A vehicle headed westbound reportedly crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a Timber Mesa Fire District ambulance.

DPS says the driver of the civilian vehicle, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Two on-duty firefighters killed in crash along SR 260 near Show Low

Phoenix police are investigating a body that was found on Shaw Butte on Monday afternoon.

Officials say Phoenix Fire rescue crews were called to the mountain in north Phoenix for reports of an unconscious hiker.

When firefighters located the person, they determined the hiker was deceased.

The scene was turned over to the Phoenix Police Department for an investigation.

Phoenix Fire will assist in the body recovery once the investigation is completed.

Parents in the Kyrene Elementary School District are coming together after a committee recommended the possible closure and/or repurposing of up to nine school campuses.

In late August, a committee created by the district’s governing board voted on final recommendations to look at closing some schools. The district currently has 25 schools in total, which include six middle schools, two K-8 schools, and 17 elementary schools.

In the committee’s recommendation, the district would have four middle schools and 13 elementary schools, deciding to go away from the K-8 model.

The committee spent months trying to find solutions to a budget shortfall as the district continues to lose students in enrollment, therefore, a loss in funding. The district says the decline in enrollment is due to the declining birth rate and the lack of affordable housing in the area.

A young woman who faced severe bullying due to her Tourette's syndrome has transformed her painful childhood experiences into a powerful message of resilience, becoming a published author and inspiring others to overcome adversity.

Riyani Patel felt different from an early age. At seven years old, she was diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome, a neurological condition that causes uncontrollable repetitive movements and unwanted sounds.

"I would shake my head, shake my head back and forth, like this, or bang my head against the wall, or even just jittering with my arms," Riyani Patel said.

Those involuntary tics led to relentless bullying throughout her school years. By middle school, the harassment had intensified significantly.

Young woman author turns bullying into inspiration