MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot and dry today, but storm chances back soon!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in, keeping our forecast hot and dry again today.

Valley temperatures will top out near 105 degrees on Tuesday, before gradually dropping later this week.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper 70s to low 80s across most of the Phoenix metro area over the next several nights.

Big changes will arrive by the end of the week as monsoon moisture returns.

At the same time, a storm system will be approaching from the west and tapping into some remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Mario.

All of those factors could combine to bring severe weather to parts of our state.

Here in the Valley, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase quite a bit Thursday evening through Friday evening.

Watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding with any of the storms that move through.

Temperatures will drop into the 90s by Thursday, but it will be very humid as that moisture moves in.

As high pressure returns over the weekend and early next week, the forecast looks hotter and drier across Arizona.

Phoenix will be back in the low 100s starting Sunday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.15" (-2.97" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.68" (-1.51" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

