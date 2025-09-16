Phoenix police investigating after body found on Shaw Butte in Phoenix Monday

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a body that was found on Shaw Butte Monday afternoon.

Officials say Phoenix Fire rescue crews were called to the mountain in north Phoenix for reports of an unconscious hiker.

When firefighters located the person they determined the hiker was deceased.

The scene was turned over to the Phoenix Police Department for an investigation.

Phoenix Fire will assist in the body recovery once the investigation is completed.

Details surrounding the individual and their death were not immediately available.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Earlier this month, Phoenix fire crews recovered a body that was found on Camelback Mountain, which was later identified as a missing person. There was no indication the man's death was "suspicious in nature."