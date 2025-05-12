AM Roundup: Tree trimmer dies after rescued from palm tree, mom reflects on crash five years later

PHOENIX — It's Monday again. Mothers deserve a long weekend, right? For most of us though, it's back to the grind!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for May 12, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Cooler temps, strong winds, and fire danger this week

In the Valley, get ready for some breezy weather over the next couple of days, with wind gusts between 30 and 35 miles per hour. Highs today will top out in the low 100s, with overnight lows dipping into the 70s.

A tree trimmer has died after getting trapped in a 50-foot palm tree he was working on Saturday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say it happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

After being rescued, 43-year-old Jaime Yepiz was taken into the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

ABC15 spoke with Jaime's family, saying he later died from suffocation.

“Like, I just can’t believe I don’t have a dad no more,” said Aimee Yepiz, the daughter of Yepiz-Solis.

Tree trimmer dies after being rescued from 50-foot palm tree

Pinal County Sheriff's Office say a man has died after a medical emergency at Wave Cave Trail east of Gold Canyon Sunday afternoon.

Officials say crews received a call around 12:45 p.m. from a group of hikers in need of rescue due to heat issues.

Superstition Fire and Medical officials say the group reported being on the trail for six hours.

According to fire officials, a man became unresponsive and CPR was initiated until fire crews arrived.

Officials say a 33-year-old man was found deceased.

SPMD officials say four other patients were assisted down the trail and refused to be transported to the hospital.

A wildfire is spreading in Eastern Arizona.

As of Sunday night, the Bryce Fire has grown to about 2,900 acres and is 25% contained, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The fire is burning northwest of Pima in Graham County.

Some residents along US-70 and the river corridor in the Fort Thomas area are on SET status, meaning they should be prepared to be evacuated.

On March 25th, 2020, Justina Valdez and her kids were walking to a neighborhood park in north Phoenix. They never made it.

Crossing Morten Avenue at 16th Street, a truck turning left didn't see them in the crosswalk. When she saw the truck wasn't going to stop, she pushed the stroller away saving her son and daughter, but got hit by the truck herself.

"My head hit the curb, my elbow was on the street, that was the impact that broke my shoulder," Valdez said. “I pushed the stroller so hard, it hit the curb over there and flipped over.”

All Valdez remembers from the crash is waking up at the hospital nearly a week later. She says she suffered a skull fracture, and had to have brain surgery to stop brain bleeds. Now, while she appears to be back to normal, she says she is still recovering in many ways.

“It's scary," Valdez said. "It's not just this crosswalk, it’s every crosswalk. It has been five years and you think it would die down, but it doesn’t.”

Despite the day-to-day challenges, on Mother's Day, she says it's the big picture that matters most.

Arizona mom reflects on crash where she saved her kids lives five years later