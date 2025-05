PHOENIX — A tree trimmer is in critical condition after getting trapped in a 50-foot palm tree he was working on Saturday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say it happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

After being rescued, the tree trimmer was taken into the hospital in critical condition.

It's not yet clear what led to the worker getting trapped in the tree.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com as we learn more information.