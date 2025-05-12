MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler temps, strong winds, and fire danger this week

PHOENIX — Summer heat is taking a short break as a powerful storm system rolls in from the Pacific Northwest!

The storm off the Pacific Coast is making its way inland and will bring big changes to Arizona’s weather in the days ahead.

While today will still feel hot, with highs reaching the upper 90s to low 100s, a significant cooldown begins Tuesday, with highs dropping into the 80s and 90s across the state.

At the same time, winds will strengthen, with gusts ranging from 45 to 60 mph along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are already in effect, and the combination of strong winds, dry air, and parched vegetation is raising fire concerns.

Red Flag Warnings have been issued for parts of central and eastern Arizona as fire weather conditions become more dangerous.

In the Valley, expect very breezy conditions over the next couple of days, with gusts between 30 and 35 mph.

By the latter half of the week, temperatures will gradually climb back to near normal, but another storm may arrive this weekend, potentially bringing more gusty winds and a slight chance of rain.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.82" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

