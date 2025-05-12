Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler temps, strong winds, and fire danger this week

After a hot weekend across the Valley and much of Arizona, temperatures are expected to begin dropping after Monday. High pressure will still dominate Monday keeping temperatures in the triple digits for the city. The risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, remains moderate. Be sure to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak heat, bring pets indoors, and never leave children or pets in vehicles.
PHOENIX — Summer heat is taking a short break as a powerful storm system rolls in from the Pacific Northwest!

The storm off the Pacific Coast is making its way inland and will bring big changes to Arizona’s weather in the days ahead.

While today will still feel hot, with highs reaching the upper 90s to low 100s, a significant cooldown begins Tuesday, with highs dropping into the 80s and 90s across the state.

At the same time, winds will strengthen, with gusts ranging from 45 to 60 mph along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are already in effect, and the combination of strong winds, dry air, and parched vegetation is raising fire concerns.

Red Flag Warnings have been issued for parts of central and eastern Arizona as fire weather conditions become more dangerous.

In the Valley, expect very breezy conditions over the next couple of days, with gusts between 30 and 35 mph.

By the latter half of the week, temperatures will gradually climb back to near normal, but another storm may arrive this weekend, potentially bringing more gusty winds and a slight chance of rain.

