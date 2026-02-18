AM Roundup: Surprise meeting fireworks, Nancy Guthrie case latest, Gilbert water hike

PHOENIX — Happy Wednesday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, February 18; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Winter storms impacting Arizona

Our next winter storm is moving in today. Across the Valley, wind gusts could top 30 mph around midday, with a few spotty showers possible. Temperatures will remain on the cool side, with highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

ABC15's Ford Hatchett sat down with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos to discuss the Nancy Guthrie case.

Nancy was last seen on Jan. 31 at 9:45 p.m. when her daughter dropped her off at her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson.

When asked if his team released the crime scene too early, the sheriff said, "I have a team of investigators and a forensic team that process crime scenes all the time, have done so for decades. They have solved hundreds, if not thousands, of cases. They're my experts. I have to rely on them."

The sheriff said that his team of investigators spent about 20 hours at Nancy's home before the crime scene was released. "I'll put their solvency rate against anybody in the nation in terms of those difficult crimes, homicides."

One-on-One interview with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos

Federal immigration officials are moving forward with a sweeping plan to expand detention capacity nationwide — and that effort is now raising questions in Surprise, Arizona.

Under its “Detention Reengineering Initiative,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to overhaul its detention system by the end of fiscal year 2026. The agency says it will build or renovate eight large-scale detention centers, add 16 regional processing sites, and acquire 10 existing facilities where ICE already operates.

The plan would increase ICE’s national detention capacity to about 92,600 beds. The estimated cost is $38.3 billion, funded through a congressional spending package known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” ICE says the new model is designed to streamline arrests and deportations, reduce the number of smaller contracted facilities, and create a long-term detention network capable of handling increased enforcement operations.

Large-scale centers would hold between 7,000 and 10,000 detainees for average stays of up to 60 days, primarily serving as hubs for international removals. Regional processing centers would house 1,000 to 1,500 people for shorter stays — typically three to seven days — before transfer or deportation.

Surprise mayor requests meeting with DHS over ICE detention center

The search for Isabella Comas continues, more than a month after she was last seen.

Now, her family is speaking with ABC15 as they look for the 21-year-old.

"Bella was young, and she was full of life," said Comas' mom.

She sat down with ABC15 to share details about her daughter. With the case still under investigation, she asked that her name not be shared.

"She just, she was always laughing," said Comas' mom. "She loved her siblings. She loved to help."

Isabella Comas' family speaks out as the search continues

In honor of Black History Month, ABC15 is highlighting events that celebrate the culture, history, and legacy of African Americans.

ABC15's Christel Bell sat down with Erica Maxwell, Chairman of Phoenix Annual Black Children's Book Week Celebration.

The community-centered celebration highlights early literacy, storytelling, and cultural affirmation through African American children's books.

Celebrating culture, history and legacy of African Americans