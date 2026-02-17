WATCH: One-on-One interview with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos on Nancy Guthrie case

TUCSON, AZ — ABC15's Ford Hatchett sat down with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos to discuss the Nancy Guthrie case. Nancy was last seen on Jan. 31 at 9:45 p.m. when her daughter dropped her off at her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

When asked if his team released the crime scene too early, the sheriff said, "I have a team of investigators and a forensic team that process crime scenes all the time, have done so for decades. They have solved hundreds if not thousands of cases. They're my experts. I have to rely on them."

RELATED: Full coverage of the Nancy Guthrie investigation

The sheriff said that his team of investigators spent about 20 hours at Nancy's home before the crime scene was released. "I'll put their solvency rate against anybody in the nation in terms of those difficult crimes, homicides."

Nanos said he has 400 deputies out in the Tucson community working to find Nancy.

RELATED: Timeline of events surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

Nanos also responded to social media claims that his department and the FBI are not getting along as they work this case. He said his department has always gotten along with the FBI and that he doesn't know how those rumors came about.

He said the most important thing is for people to submit tips, no matter how small they may feel.

RELATED:

