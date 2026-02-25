AM Roundup: State of the Union address, $1M reward for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, Phoenix DEA investigation

Good Wednesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, Feb. 25; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - First 90s of the year and near-record highs coming to the Valley this week!

High pressure is building in and bringing a big warm-up to the Valley this week. Temperatures across the Valley will climb into the mid to upper 80s today under mostly sunny skies, putting us around 15 degrees above normal.

“Today” show host Savannah Guthrie said her family is now offering a $1 million reward for information leading to the recovery of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who went missing from her Arizona home more than three weeks ago.

Savannah Guthrie said Tuesday that her family is still holding out for a miracle and hopes her mother will be found alive, but she also acknowledged that they realize it might be too late.

“She may already be gone,” Savannah Guthrie said in an Instagram post. “She may already have gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home just outside Tucson, Arizona, on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the next day. Authorities believe she was kidnapped, and the FBI released surveillance videos of a masked man who was outside Guthrie’s front door on the night she vanished.

Drops of her blood were found on the front porch, but authorities haven’t publicly revealed much evidence. Since the first days of her disappearance, authorities have expressed concern about Nancy Guthrie’s health because she needs vital daily medicine.

Savannah Guthrie said her family needs to know where her mother is, no matter what happened.

President Trump began his address by looking forward to the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence, which will be celebrated on July 4.

"This is the golden age of America," the president said.

"Tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages," he said. "We will never go back to where we were just a short time ago."

The president began his speech with a brief mention of immigration priorities, highlighting efforts to secure the borders and reductions in fentanyl trafficking into the U.S.

"In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States," he said. "But we will always allow people to come in legally."

Kenny Holston/New York Times via AP, Pool President Donald Trump enters to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

Authorities investigated a situation near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said it was a "fluid situation" but has not provided details.

Crews at the scene saw law enforcement officers and crime scene tape near a Family Dollar store.

A vehicle at the scene was also seen with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes.

It's unclear if anybody was injured or what led to the incident.

ABC15 spoke with witnesses at the scene to say, "We were going to the store, and at the same [time], we ran into two police officers, undercover, shooting towards that red maroon truck. So we had to duck right where we were at, because they were back and forth shooting, and whoever was shooting back at them."

A 78-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle as it rolled back in a Peoria neighborhood.

At around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Peoria police and medical were called to the area of El Mirage and Jomax roads for a single-vehicle crash.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed a white 2019 Toyota RAV4 arrived at a residence and was parked in the driveway.

Both the driver and passenger exited. Police say the passenger walked to the rear of the vehicle to speak with a nearby neighbor.

At this time, officials say the driver leaned back into the vehicle to turn it off, as it was still running.

Moments later, the vehicle began to roll backward down the driveway. It struck both the passenger and the neighbor.

The passenger, identified as 78-year-old Arnold Anderson of Peoria, suffered significant injuries and died at the scene.

