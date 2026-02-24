Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DEA investigation underway near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street

Video from the scene showed a vehicle with what appears to be multiple bullet holes
PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a situation near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says this is a "fluid situation" but has not provided details.

See video from the scene:

Crews at the scene can see law enforcement officers and crime scene tape near a Family Dollar store.

A vehicle at the scene can also be seen with what appears to be multiple bullet holes.

It's unclear if anybody has been injured or what led to the incident.

Stick with ABC15 as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

