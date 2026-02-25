MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First 90s of the year and near-record highs coming to the Valley this week!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and bringing a big warm-up to Arizona this week.

Temperatures across the Valley will climb into the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday, putting us around 15 degrees above normal.

By Thursday, Phoenix could hit the 90s for the first time this year!

On average, our first 90s don't come until late March, so this is around a month sooner than normal. We did hit the 90s last February though, marking our first 90-degree day on February 25th.

Phoenix has only had temperatures in the 90s in February 8 times on record, so temperatures this warm this soon have historically been very rare.

It's not just a one and done day in the 90s, either. Phoenix could hit the 90s 5 days in a row, starting Thursday and continuing through next Monday.

Daily records are also in jeopardy. Phoenix could tie or break each daily record high over that 5 day stretch in the 90s.

Phoenix’s all-time February record high is 92 degrees, set in 1921 and 1986. With temperatures likely climbing into the mid 90s on Friday and Saturday, we could break that record too.

Overnight lows will also get warmer. Starting Wednesday morning, lows in our warmest Valley spots are only expected to drop into the 60s.

Temperatures may drop slightly by the middle of next week as high pressure begins to weaken and a storm system potentially tracks through the Great Basin, but at this point the long-term outlook through the beginning of March has temperatures staying much warmer than normal.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.26" (-1.37" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

