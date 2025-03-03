AM Roundup: Squatters accused of selling home, deadly I-10 crash, deals of the week

Good Monday morning! We're kicking off the first full week of the month.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 3, 2025

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Winter storm moving into Arizona with cooler air, wind, rain and snow

A big temperature drop is on the way as a winter storm moves into Arizona! Highs in the Valley will fall nearly 15º, keeping Phoenix in the mid-60s this afternoon.

Breezy conditions will add to the cool-down with gusts up to 25 mph.

Four people are dead after a multi-vehicle, chain reaction crash on Interstate 10 west of Tonopah Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the crash happened near milepost 89, west of Tonopah, just before 1 p.m.

Department of Public Safety officials say 12 vehicles were involved in the crash, including six commercial vehicles.

Multiple vehicles reportedly caught fire.

When looking over the home she owns in Phoenix, D’Andrea Turner can’t help but get sentimental.

“This is home. It will always be home,” Turner told ABC15. “I raised my babies here.”

D’Andrea lived in this home for years with her now ex-husband, Keith. D’Andrea has since moved out, and Keith is a long-haul trucker, which left the home vacant for a period of time.

But in January, they learned their home had been sold with the title documents even published on the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office website.

A day after authorities confirmed the body found off Highway 60 near Globe last month was that of a missing 14-year-old girl from the San Carlos Apache tribe, the indigenous community is rallying together to raise awareness about a growing issue.

At an indigenous community fashion show at Brophy College Preparatory Saturday night, there was a red-colored reminder of a collective crisis.

“This is horrible to know that a young lady who had her whole life ahead of her, her life was taken,” said Mary Kim Titla, the executive director of United National Indian Tribal Youth, Inc.

