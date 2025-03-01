I-10 closed in both directions after deadly crash west of Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ — Interstate 10 is closed in both directions west of Tonopah after a deadly, multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have confirmed that at least one person has died in the crash near mile point 88, about 15 miles west of Tonopah.

It's not clear how long the freeway will be closed, but DPS expects it to be an "extended" closure.

How many vehicles were involved or how many other people were hurt is not yet known.

Drivers traveling on I-10 in the area are warned to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The crash remains under investigation.