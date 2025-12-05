AM Roundup: Phoenix shooting leaves woman hurt, attorneys respond to Prescott chief's emails about ABC15 probe

PHOENIX — Happy Friday! We're so close to the weekend, and a gorgeous weekend is coming!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, December 5; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From ABC15's meteorologists - Gorgeous weekend ahead

It will be a nice, cool day here in the Valley. Our high today is 66º.

We'll stay in the 60s for Saturday, before a warm-up begins and the 70s return for Sunday.

A bystander is seriously hurt after a fight turned into a shooting Thursday afternoon in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near Central Avenue and Roeser Road around 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman who was struck was a bystander, and she was not involved in the fight.

The day after an ABC15 investigation, Prescott’s police chief sent a defensive email to city leaders attempting to discredit the news report that revealed how her department arrested a man based solely on statements from a local fire chief and his family.

Chief Amy Bonney declined to be interviewed about her email.

But the man’s defense attorneys called it “damage control” and further evidence of a “cover up” while also exposing a “scary” lack of understanding of Arizona's self-defense laws.

Bonney, who was named Arizona Chief of the Year in 2023 , sent the email to the Prescott City Council and other top officials the day after ABC15's report on the criminal case against Matt Massucci.

Back in July 2023, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Deputy Chief Dustin Parra and his family accused Massucci of randomly threatening them outside a gas station and pulling a gun.

However, grainy surveillance footage would eventually show it was Parra – upset and intoxicated after his brother’s funeral -- who went after Massucci and confronted him inside his car by holding the door open.

‘Cover up’ and ‘damage control’: Attorneys respond to Prescott chief’s email about ABC15 investigation

A door kicked in, and the suspects caught on camera.

As Glendale police investigate, the family impacted tells ABC15 they are worried this might all be because of a TikTok trend.

Despite a ring camera to capture it all, two people brazenly kicked in the front door of a home in Glendale before running off. It leaves the family with extensive damage, and also feeling unsafe.

When the family posted the video on the Ring Cam app, some neighbors commented that they have had similar situations, saying this could be part of the TikTok “door kick challenge.” That is a social media prank that has been reported around the country.

Sgt. Bryan Hoskin, Glendale Police Public Information Officer, says investigators will look into that possible connection.

Glendale Police investigating door kicked in as family suspects TikTok challenge

A North Phoenix family is lighting up the Valley this holiday season with a densely packed Christmas display now earning national recognition.

After being featured on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight, Patty and Carl Jimenez’s home – known as “The Biggest Little Christmas in Phoenix” – has become a must-see stop for visitors looking for one of the most over-the-top residential walk-through experiences.

What started as a small synchronized light show a decade ago has grown into a layered attraction overflowing from the family’s modest front and side yard.

“We’ve tried to create the kind of display we’d want to go visit,” said Carl. “It’s a really small lot, so we try to do as much as we can with the space.”

North Phoenix holiday display shines bright on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight